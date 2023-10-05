Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013
Tradegate
05.10.23
15:38 Uhr
116,85 Euro
-0,60
-0,51 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
05.10.2023 | 16:50
Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut U.S. CMO and KFC Global CMO Named to Brand Innovators' Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Congratulations to Pizza Hut U.S. CMO Lindsay Morgan and KFC Global CMO Valerie Kubizniak for being named to Brand Innovators' Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing, a recognition that celebrates the forward-thinking and innovative women leading marketing for world-class brands.

https://lnkd.in/dsmyVXbz



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790366/pizza-hut-us-cmo-and-kfc-global-cmo-named-to-brand-innovators-top-100-women-in-brand-marketing

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
