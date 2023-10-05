Patriot Software LLC: Patriot Software Given Editor's Choice Award from CardRates

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Patriot Software, A leading provider of cloud-based accounting software and payroll software for American businesses, has been given the Editor's Choice Award for payroll and accounting solutions distinction from CardRates, a respected online resource for financial news and reviews.

CardRates is renowned for its in-depth analysis and evaluation of financial products and services and aims to assist consumers and businesses in making informed financial decisions. The Editor's Choice Award designation is a testament to Patriot Software's commitment to delivering quality software solutions that cater to the needs of businesses' accounting and payroll management.

"Our Editor's Choice Award is our way of recognizing brands that have caught the attention of the business community by disrupting the space with continued research, a particular product or development, and/or attention to consumer demand," said Adam West, Finance Editor at CardRates. Past recipients include Microsoft Dynamics 365, ACI Worldwide, and Red Hat, and nominations are made at the sole discretion of CardRates.

Patriot Software's unwavering dedication to simplifying complex payroll and accounting tasks while offering affordable software solutions and services has made it a standout choice for businesses nationwide. The user-friendly cloud-based software allows entrepreneurs to manage their financial and payroll tasks efficiently, allowing them to focus on what truly matters-growing their business.

"We're excited to be selected as the Editor's Choice Award by CardRates," said Kyle Dreger, Chief Product Officer at Patriot Software. "Our team constantly strives to develop innovative solutions that make accounting and payroll more affordable and hassle-free. We'll continue to raise the bar in providing top-tier software and services."

Patriot's feature-rich accounting and payroll software serves businesses of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises in all industries. With an intuitive interface, robust reporting, and dedicated US-based support, Patriot is the go-to choice for any business seeking a streamlined and cost-effective solution for accounting and payroll.

The Editor's Choice Award designation underscores Patriot Software's position as a trusted vendor in the accounting and payroll software industry, backed by its commitment to excellence, outstanding support, user satisfaction, and continuous improvement.

For more information about Patriot Software and to see a no-obligation demo of the accounting and payroll software, please visit their website at www.patriotsoftware.com .

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software offers cloud-based accounting and payroll , HR, and time and attendance software designed to help American Businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industry by eliminating complex processes and steep learning curves with its intuitive software. Patriot is dedicated to providing US-based customer service and development, serving tens of thousands of businesses and their accountants nationwide since 2002.

Media Contact:

Rachel Blakely-Gray

Content Manager

marketing @patriotsoftware.com

877-968-7147

SOURCE: Patriot Software LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789950/patriot-software-given-editors-choice-award-from-cardrates