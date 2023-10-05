Inspire Dental Wellness Offers Custom Dental Appliances for Beautiful, Healthy Smiles

Patients at Inspire Dental Wellness in Orland Park, Illinois, Have Access to a Growing Selection of Today's Most Advanced Orthodontic and Dental Appliances

ORLAND PARK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Orland Park's Inspire Dental Wellness is providing all patients with the options they need for a healthy smile. This includes a wide range of custom orthodontic and dental appliances, including braces, implants, dentures, and more.

Inspire Dental Wellness

Inspire Dental Wellness

As a trusted dental provider, the team at Inspire Dental Wellness has seen firsthand how custom dental devices can benefit patients. Custom appliances provide patients with an ideal fit for optimal results with their dental or orthodontic work. They also help minimize certain risks, such as pain and discomfort, tooth fractures, and other oral injuries, that can result in worsening or additional dental problems.

Types of custom dental appliances currently offered by Inspire Dental Wellness include:

Braces - Functional orthodontics with airway support to treat bite problems, crooked and/or crowded teeth, and other orthodontic issues without compromising the jaw joint or patient's breathing capacity.

Clear Aligners - SureSmile invisible aligners are an alternative to traditional metal braces and are customized to a patient's teeth using 3D imaging.

Dentures - Partial and complete denture sets custom-fitted to a patient's jaw. In addition to denture selection and fittings, Inspire Dental Wellness also offers as-needed adjustments to ensure long-term satisfaction.

Bridges - Dental bridges replace missing teeth to restore bite and chewing abilities. Inspire Dental Wellness patients have the option of multiple bridge types based on their specific needs and goals.

Implants - Inspire Dental Wellness offers All-On-4 implants for full-mouth dental reconstructions, a long-lasting solution that can be placed in just one appointment.

Because all individual needs are different, Inspire Dental Wellness patients are provided with in-depth consultations and personalized treatment plans that take into account current oral health status and future goals. This personal approach continues into treatment itself, where custom dental and orthodontic appliances are expertly fitted for safe and efficient results.

Please visit InspireDentalWellness.com to learn more about custom dental devices and dental services, and call (708) 460-6699 today to schedule an appointment.

About Inspire Dental Wellness

Inspire Dental Wellness is a premier dental clinic located in Orland Park, Illinois, offering a wide range of routine, preventative, and cosmetic dental procedures. The Inspire Dental Wellness team is led by Dr. Erica Zolnierczyk, an aesthetic dentist who is dedicated to remaining at the forefront of modern dental care and best practices. Dr. Zolnierczyk specializes in all facets of family and general dentistry, as well as cosmetic procedures and facial and airway development.

For more information, visit www.inspiredentalwellness.com.

Contact:

Inspire Dental Wellness

(708) 460-6699

Contact Information

Paul Zolnierczyk

Co-Owner

paul@inspiredentalwellness.com

708-979-9284

SOURCE: Inspire Dental Wellness

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790379/inspire-dental-wellness-offers-custom-dental-appliances-for-beautiful-healthy-smiles