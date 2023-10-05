Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Immobilium (IMB) on October 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IMB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





IMB Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/183054_8c8a2269e4a9e809_001full.jpg

Immobilium (IMB) is a pioneering blockchain-based platform that revolutionizes the real estate industry by combining transparency, accessibility, and security through asset tokenization and a native cryptocurrency, the IMB token.

Introducing Immobilium

Immobilium (IMB) is a groundbreaking blockchain-based platform that is set to revolutionize the real estate industry. At its core, Immobilium aims to bridge the gap between traditional real estate practices and the transformative potential of blockchain technology. This platform introduces innovative solutions to long-standing challenges in the real estate sector, offering benefits such as transparency, accessibility, and security.

At the heart of Immobilium lies its native cryptocurrency, the IMB token, which plays a pivotal role in unlocking a wide range of features and benefits within the ecosystem. Through the staking of IMB tokens, users gain access to tiered benefits, including reduced transaction fees, priority listings, and early access to property information. These incentives not only enhance the user experience but also create a thriving token economy within the platform.

One of Immobilium's key utilities is asset tokenization, allowing real-world assets like properties and vehicles to be represented as digital tokens on the blockchain. This opens up opportunities for fractional ownership, making it easier for individuals to invest in high-value assets. Furthermore, the platform leverages data transactions, a user-friendly alternative to smart contracts, to record crucial information related to asset performance and ownership changes, ensuring transparency and security.

Immobilium is also committed to regulatory compliance, working closely with legal experts to ensure its tokenization projects adhere to industry standards. The platform's roadmap reflects ambitions to expand its utility beyond traditional transactions, potentially allowing users to purchase properties with on-platform financing and explore collateral options. Immobilium's dedication to innovation and its synergy with blockchain technology promise to reshape the real estate landscape and democratize access to real assets.

About IMB Token

The IMB token is the native cryptocurrency of the Immobilium platform, serving as the cornerstone of its blockchain-based ecosystem for real estate. IMB tokens provide users with a range of benefits, including reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive information, and priority listings, all tiered according to the amount of tokens staked. With the IMB token, users can engage in fee reduction staking, property listings, early access to property information, and participate in syndicated property purchases, creating a dynamic and versatile utility token for the real estate industry. Its underlying technology, the 0bsnetwork blockchain, enhances security and transparency while simplifying the implementation of complex business logic, making IMB tokens an essential component of the Immobilium platform's transformative approach to real estate transactions.

Based on BEP20, IMB has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The token distribution comprises 20% for the team and advisors, 60% for private investors and the community, 15% for partners, and 5% for the reserve. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 5, 2023. Investors who are interested in IMB can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about IMB Token:

Official Website: https://imbcoin.io/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9F2a8aa170b36f751947e68081e2FB4Fe3c3E951

Twitter: https://twitter.com/immobiliuminc

Telegram: https://t.me/immobilium

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/immobiliuminc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/immobilium.io

Medium: https://medium.com/@immobiliumio

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183054