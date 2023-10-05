ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Cartier Insurance Service Group

ALKEME Expands Transportation Practice With Latest Acquisition in Houston

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Cartier Insurance Group, a full-service insurance agency located in Houston, Texas, and serving Texas, California and Arizona.





ALKEME Acquires Cartier Insurance Service Group

ALKEME expands transportation practice with latest acquisition in Houston.





Established in 2016, Cartier Insurance Company is focused on insurance solutions for the trucking and transportation industry and has diversified its offerings to include a wide range of commercial insurance solutions for a number of industries.

"We are excited to continue to invest into our transportation practice with our acquisition of a well-respected and knowledgeable agency in this space," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "We are thrilled to have Aaron and his teams' expertise and capabilities to help us grow our platform."

"We felt it was time to start preparing for the future and leveraging a proven growth platform by partnering with ALKEME," said Aaron McKnight, President of Cartier Insurance Group. "Joining the ALKEME family gives Cartier a clear path forward in reducing complexities, streamlining processes and offering best-in-class solutions for our transportation customers."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top 40 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit https://alkemeins.com.

