Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc - Publication of Supplement to Base Prospectus

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05

Delamare Cards MTN Issuer plc

Medium Term Note Programme

(ultimately backed by trust property in the Delamare Cards Receivables Trust)

October 2023

Publication of Supplement to Base Prospectus

The following supplement (the Supplement) to the base prospectus dated 14 April 2023 has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing.

The Supplement dated 5 October 2023 for use in connection with certain notes issued from time to time by Delamare Cards MTN Issuer PLC under its medium term note programme..

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

A copy of the Supplement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Delamare Cards MTN Issuer plc 6th Floor 125 London Wall EC2Y 5AS United Kingdom Phone: +44 (0) 20 7327 9720 DISCLAIMER- INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Supplement may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Supplement) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Supplement you must ascertain from the Supplement whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Supplement is not for distribution to any U.S. person or to any person or address in the U.S. except to "Qualified Institutional Buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). Nothing in the Supplement constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Delamare Cards MTN Issuer PLC in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. The securities referred to in the Supplement have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, U.S. persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and all applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement