Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
05.10.23
08:27 Uhr
6,500 Euro
-0,050
-0,76 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,75018:18
6,6006,70018:12
PR Newswire
05.10.2023 | 18:12
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05

5 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 568.972p. The highest price paid per share was 574.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 560.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0151% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,411,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,644,473. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

280

562.80

08:13:25

1300

562.00

08:14:01

96

562.00

08:14:01

1243

561.60

08:28:04

1189

561.00

08:32:49

1139

562.20

08:36:38

1348

562.20

08:36:38

1184

561.20

08:42:07

431

560.80

08:48:24

838

560.80

08:48:24

111

560.80

08:48:24

445

562.00

08:57:22

870

562.00

08:57:22

1357

564.40

09:04:18

1451

564.00

09:04:57

1318

563.40

09:05:20

1159

564.00

09:14:24

1222

565.80

09:26:06

628

565.60

09:26:58

517

565.60

09:26:58

343

566.00

09:32:41

1007

566.00

09:32:41

1271

563.40

09:41:00

1136

562.80

09:51:36

1143

561.80

10:00:14

1242

562.40

10:15:46

1232

562.20

10:16:01

1364

562.80

10:21:14

1370

565.60

10:30:35

1304

565.60

10:31:55

1193

565.40

10:32:09

557

567.00

10:37:42

726

567.00

10:37:42

1301

566.60

10:40:11

1205

567.60

10:45:34

1300

567.40

10:50:25

5

567.40

10:50:25

1145

567.80

11:01:14

1315

568.00

11:11:42

899

567.80

11:17:16

239

567.80

11:17:16

1146

570.00

11:28:41

280

571.20

11:39:51

280

571.20

11:40:06

1120

571.60

12:03:00

418

571.20

12:06:02

778

571.20

12:06:02

1142

569.00

12:09:00

1137

570.00

12:28:27

690

569.40

12:33:28

612

569.40

12:33:28

1239

570.60

13:07:20

1182

570.20

13:07:20

383

570.80

13:19:58

959

570.80

13:19:58

1242

571.20

13:30:30

1199

570.80

13:30:33

446

569.20

13:38:37

709

569.20

13:39:04

1243

569.40

13:46:32

1021

569.60

13:53:50

319

569.60

13:53:50

403

569.20

13:54:33

912

569.20

13:54:33

738

570.00

13:56:46

456

570.00

13:57:39

1295

570.00

13:57:39

1211

572.00

14:14:21

1327

571.80

14:15:44

1237

571.20

14:25:09

1375

572.20

14:31:55

1210

572.20

14:31:55

210

572.60

14:36:16

922

572.60

14:36:16

1281

572.40

14:42:20

1328

573.40

14:46:03

1020

572.80

14:48:19

342

572.80

14:48:19

121

572.80

14:48:19

157

572.80

14:48:19

111

572.80

14:48:19

587

572.80

14:48:19

371

572.80

14:48:19

452

572.80

14:48:19

1157

572.60

14:49:33

1235

572.60

14:52:08

74

573.60

14:56:13

1277

573.60

14:56:13

1249

573.60

15:00:12

604

573.20

15:05:37

542

573.20

15:05:37

169

573.20

15:08:09

998

573.20

15:08:09

1289

573.00

15:12:50

1136

574.00

15:18:24

80

573.60

15:19:42

1079

573.60

15:19:42

1228

573.40

15:22:05

426

572.80

15:25:39

914

572.80

15:25:39

292

572.60

15:25:50

305

572.60

15:25:50

56

572.60

15:25:50

742

572.60

15:25:50

1123

573.20

15:30:17

1346

573.80

15:33:32

554

572.80

15:34:30

768

572.80

15:34:30

1165

572.20

15:38:50

1247

572.20

15:40:31

114

572.00

15:40:39

1207

572.00

15:40:39

135

571.20

15:42:06

1205

571.20

15:42:06

1363

571.00

15:45:21

633

570.40

15:46:45

657

570.40

15:46:45

1272

569.60

15:51:38

1237

569.40

15:53:19

1278

570.20

15:54:32

1279

570.00

15:55:32

1134

569.60

15:58:26

1178

569.80

16:00:04

1239

569.60

16:00:59

87

569.60

16:01:00

1287

569.60

16:03:33

1211

569.60

16:05:31

299

570.00

16:09:11

576

570.00

16:09:11

575

570.00

16:09:11

136

570.00

16:09:11

1369

569.80

16:11:08

1335

570.00

16:15:04

750

570.00

16:15:04

575

570.00

16:15:04

37

570.00

16:15:04

543

570.20

16:16:41

737

570.20

16:16:41

1132

570.40

16:18:44

1379

570.40

16:21:41

952

570.40

16:22:32


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.