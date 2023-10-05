Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05
5 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 568.972p. The highest price paid per share was 574.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 560.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0151% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,411,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,644,473. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
280
562.80
08:13:25
1300
562.00
08:14:01
96
562.00
08:14:01
1243
561.60
08:28:04
1189
561.00
08:32:49
1139
562.20
08:36:38
1348
562.20
08:36:38
1184
561.20
08:42:07
431
560.80
08:48:24
838
560.80
08:48:24
111
560.80
08:48:24
445
562.00
08:57:22
870
562.00
08:57:22
1357
564.40
09:04:18
1451
564.00
09:04:57
1318
563.40
09:05:20
1159
564.00
09:14:24
1222
565.80
09:26:06
628
565.60
09:26:58
517
565.60
09:26:58
343
566.00
09:32:41
1007
566.00
09:32:41
1271
563.40
09:41:00
1136
562.80
09:51:36
1143
561.80
10:00:14
1242
562.40
10:15:46
1232
562.20
10:16:01
1364
562.80
10:21:14
1370
565.60
10:30:35
1304
565.60
10:31:55
1193
565.40
10:32:09
557
567.00
10:37:42
726
567.00
10:37:42
1301
566.60
10:40:11
1205
567.60
10:45:34
1300
567.40
10:50:25
5
567.40
10:50:25
1145
567.80
11:01:14
1315
568.00
11:11:42
899
567.80
11:17:16
239
567.80
11:17:16
1146
570.00
11:28:41
280
571.20
11:39:51
280
571.20
11:40:06
1120
571.60
12:03:00
418
571.20
12:06:02
778
571.20
12:06:02
1142
569.00
12:09:00
1137
570.00
12:28:27
690
569.40
12:33:28
612
569.40
12:33:28
1239
570.60
13:07:20
1182
570.20
13:07:20
383
570.80
13:19:58
959
570.80
13:19:58
1242
571.20
13:30:30
1199
570.80
13:30:33
446
569.20
13:38:37
709
569.20
13:39:04
1243
569.40
13:46:32
1021
569.60
13:53:50
319
569.60
13:53:50
403
569.20
13:54:33
912
569.20
13:54:33
738
570.00
13:56:46
456
570.00
13:57:39
1295
570.00
13:57:39
1211
572.00
14:14:21
1327
571.80
14:15:44
1237
571.20
14:25:09
1375
572.20
14:31:55
1210
572.20
14:31:55
210
572.60
14:36:16
922
572.60
14:36:16
1281
572.40
14:42:20
1328
573.40
14:46:03
1020
572.80
14:48:19
342
572.80
14:48:19
121
572.80
14:48:19
157
572.80
14:48:19
111
572.80
14:48:19
587
572.80
14:48:19
371
572.80
14:48:19
452
572.80
14:48:19
1157
572.60
14:49:33
1235
572.60
14:52:08
74
573.60
14:56:13
1277
573.60
14:56:13
1249
573.60
15:00:12
604
573.20
15:05:37
542
573.20
15:05:37
169
573.20
15:08:09
998
573.20
15:08:09
1289
573.00
15:12:50
1136
574.00
15:18:24
80
573.60
15:19:42
1079
573.60
15:19:42
1228
573.40
15:22:05
426
572.80
15:25:39
914
572.80
15:25:39
292
572.60
15:25:50
305
572.60
15:25:50
56
572.60
15:25:50
742
572.60
15:25:50
1123
573.20
15:30:17
1346
573.80
15:33:32
554
572.80
15:34:30
768
572.80
15:34:30
1165
572.20
15:38:50
1247
572.20
15:40:31
114
572.00
15:40:39
1207
572.00
15:40:39
135
571.20
15:42:06
1205
571.20
15:42:06
1363
571.00
15:45:21
633
570.40
15:46:45
657
570.40
15:46:45
1272
569.60
15:51:38
1237
569.40
15:53:19
1278
570.20
15:54:32
1279
570.00
15:55:32
1134
569.60
15:58:26
1178
569.80
16:00:04
1239
569.60
16:00:59
87
569.60
16:01:00
1287
569.60
16:03:33
1211
569.60
16:05:31
299
570.00
16:09:11
576
570.00
16:09:11
575
570.00
16:09:11
136
570.00
16:09:11
1369
569.80
16:11:08
1335
570.00
16:15:04
750
570.00
16:15:04
575
570.00
16:15:04
37
570.00
16:15:04
543
570.20
16:16:41
737
570.20
16:16:41
1132
570.40
16:18:44
1379
570.40
16:21:41
952
570.40
16:22:32