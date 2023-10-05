EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
LION E-Mobility Group receive clean audit opinion
Zug (CH), 5 October, 2023 - LION E-Mobility AG announced today, that the LION E-Mobility Group has passed the external audit of its financial statements for 2022 without any qualification.
