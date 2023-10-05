Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
05.10.2023 | 18:24
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05

Strategic Equity Capital plc

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 20,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 307.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 14,295,946 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 49,233,260 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

5 October 2023


