BNK Invest, Inc.: ETFChannel.com Celebrates 14th Anniversary

JERICHO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / ETF Channel is celebrating fourteen years since its launch as a premier research website focused on exchange traded funds, featuring our proprietary ETF Screener system which allows a user to enter up to 40 stocks, and the screener returns ETFs containing those symbols.

Popular site features include ETF Fund Flows, top ranked ETFs by average broker recommendation, which analyzes ETFs based on the broker recommendations of the ETF's underlying holdings, and the most heavily shorted ETFs .

In partnership with Dividend Channel- a premier research website focused on dividend stocks - we are also able to include several popular features, such as 25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs, and 10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying.

"We feel great pride at having provided ETFChannel.com to the public since 2009," said the company's Chief Operating Officer. "The above are just a few examples highlighting some of the groundbreaking features ETF Channel is able to offer."

About BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. is the owner and operator of a variety of online properties including BankInvestor, Canada Stock Channel, Dividend Channel, Energy Stock Channel, ETF Channel, Market News Video, Portfolio Channel, and ValueForum.

Other Featured Services: A free service of BNK Invest Inc., Technical Analysis Channel was launched with the concept of applying useful technical analysis indicators to the most important companies in the US stock market (the main indicators being stock RSI, stock DMA, and stock MACD), and applying those indicators to the trading patterns of stocks as well as other (digital) traded assets. The resulting research website allows users to explore the current overbought/oversold readings for popular stocks in order to help make better trading and investing decisions.

