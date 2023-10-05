Wicresoft Mourns the Passing of President Paul Wills

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / With deep sadness, Wicresoft announces the passing of its President, Paul Wills, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

Throughout much of his career, Paul Wills was a leader in the recruitment marketing industry, where he served with insight and creativity for over three decades. After his appointment as President of Wicresoft International, his sphere of influence broadened to include pivotal contributions to the strategic direction of the company, including IT and Telecom divisions.

Paul was highly respected for his engaging presence and mentorship, which had a lasting impact on the professional development of many. He fostered a culture characterized by both success and collaboration. His dry wit and droll British accent will be deeply missed.

Effective immediately, Allen Girnus, the company's Vice President of Finance and Operations, will assume the role of acting President. Allen steps into this position with the oversight and support of the Wicresoft Board of Directors, ensuring a seamless transition in all business operations.

"Paul Wills remains an enduring source of inspiration and a driving force at Wicresoft," says Girnus. "As we move forward, we will continue to serve our customers and staff with the level of excellence that made Paul proud to lead this team."

Wicresoft is a global professional services firm offering a range of Advisory, Solutions, and Managed Operations Services including IT Support and Automation, Talent Acquisition Services, and Managed Telecom Services. Wicresoft International operates throughout North America and the United Kingdom.?

