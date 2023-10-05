New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Digital marketing dynamo, Amy Southcott, has been magnificently appointed with a 2023 Global Recognition Award. This distinctive honour recognizes Southcott's precedent-setting approach to PPC advertising education via her groundbreaking platform, the DIY Hub.

GRA





"This award is a testament to every individual who believed in my vision of accessible education. The DIY hub is about community, learning, and growth, and it's only the start. We've got a long way to go," remarked Amy Southcott.

Southcott's DIY Hub, an embodiment of affordable, quality education that challenges the traditional industry pricing model, lands her as a global standout in digital marketing innovation. Her subscription-based service provides an array of resources, such as comprehensive courses, downloadable templates, and a multitude of tips and tricks - all under one affordable banner.

"We aimed to create an educational space where a learner's financial standing does not dictate the quality of their learning experience. The feedback we've received has been overwhelmingly positive," stated Southcott on her educational model.

What sets Amy apart in the realm of digital marketing is her dedication to offering real-time assistance. Her implementation of live chat support in the DIY Hub reiterates her commitment to personalized customer service and enhances user experiences beyond the industry standard.

Amy's innovation dedication extends beyond the DIY Hub and has been recognized with a Gold award from the DottCOMM awards for her 'Individual's Body of Work Achievement' and a Platinum award for 'Individual's Specific Project Achievement'.

Amy Southcott

"These recognitions signify the success of our project but, more importantly, they underscore the impact we're making in the lives of our subscribers," Amy remarked upon her recent accolades.

In just over two years, Phoenix DMS has served 28 clients, majority of whom have entered into long-term engagement, making a clear statement of the utility and value proposition of Southcott's innovative model.

Amy Southcott, through her blending of innovation, accessibility, and superior customer service in the highly competitive digital marketing sphere, stands as an embodiment of the values idealized by the 2023 Global Recognition Awards.

Alex Sinclair, from Global Recognition Awards, commented, saying, "Amy Southcott's unwavering commitment and driving influence in her field make her the perfect recipient for the 2023 Global Recognition Awards. Her ability to challenge traditional norms and create a more accessible learning platform is incredibly commendable."

About Global Recognition AwardsTM:

Global Recognition AwardsTM is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have significantly contributed to their industry. Their awards are highly regarded and sought after by businesses across the globe.

Contact Details:

Alexandra Sterling

Global Recognition Awards

Email: contact@globalrecognitionawards.org/

Website: https://globalrecognitionawards.org/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182748