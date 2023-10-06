Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) refers to the proposed acquisition of Newcrest by Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

Newcrest has been notified by Newmont that all government regulatory approvals that are conditions precedent to the Scheme have been obtained. This includes approvals from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board and competition authorities in Australia, Canada and Papua New Guinea.

The Scheme remains subject to Newcrest shareholder, Newmont stockholder and Court approval, as well as other customary conditions.

If you have any questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the Newcrest Shareholder Information Line on 1800 425 578 (within Australia) or +61 1800 425 578 (outside Australia), between 8.30am and 7.30pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries

Tom Dixon

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 450 541 389

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Rebecca Lay

+61 3 9522 5298

+61 438 355 511

Rebecca.Lay@newcrest.com.au

North American Investor Enquiries

Vlada Cvijetinovic

+1 604 335 9202

+1 604 240 2998

Vlada.Cvijetinovic@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Celina Watt

+61 3 9522 4264

+61 436 677 220

Celina.Watt@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183121