

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology Inc. (MU) plans to invest $75 million over the next 10 years toward the Idaho community and workforce development priorities formalized earlier this year. In support of the Community Investment Framework, the State of Idaho and the City of Boise will recognize state and local efforts to bolster the success of new manufacturing in the state, the company said in a statement.



Just over a year ago, Micron announced its plans to invest approximately $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new fab for leading-edge memory manufacturing, to be co-located with the company's R&D epicenter in its hometown of Boise.



Through the lifespan of the project, Micron will directly infuse $15.3 billion into the Idaho economy and directly spend $13.0 billion with Idaho businesses. The project will create over 17,000 new Idaho jobs, including 2,000 Micron direct jobs, furthering the need for a diverse, highly skilled workforce.



