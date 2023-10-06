Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304 | Ticker-Symbol: 606
06.10.2023
Aker Carbon Capture AS: Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study for mineral production facilities in the United States

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a feasibility study to implement carbon capture for mineral production facilities in the U.S. Midwest. The combined planned capture capacity will be approximately 1.5 million tonnes CO2 per year, based on Aker Carbon Capture's Big Catch concept.

The feasibility study will develop a design and cost basis for Big Catch CO2 capture and conditioning facilities. Big Catch facilities are fully integrated into the emitting production facility and include both advanced heat integration, and downstream integration, enabling record low energy consumption by making it possible to reuse energy along the value chain.

"We are excited to be working on this decarbonization project, which represents a significant step in our strategy to expand into the North American market. We are scaling up to meet the growing demand for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) in North America, fueled by strong support from the U.S. Government. New funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and favorable CCUS tax credit changes introduced by the Inflation Reduction Act, have incentivized the deployment of CCUS substantially," said Jonah Margulis, Head of North America at Aker Carbon Capture.

North America is one of the leading regions for CCUS development globally, both with respect to announced projects under development and current operational capacity. According to Rystad Energy, by 2030, the total volume of CO2 captured could reach 200 million tonnes per year in this market.

"This is the third study awarded to Aker Carbon Capture in the United States this year, bringing our total CO2 emissions under study contracts to above 3 million tonnes CO2 per year in this market. We will continue to build on this momentum as part of our entry into North America," said Margulis.

Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering seven carbon capture units in Europe, with an accumulated capture capacity of 1 million tonnes CO2.

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/i/pr061023-final,c3222993

PR061023 final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-awarded-feasibility-study-for-mineral-production-facilities-in-the-united-states-301949213.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
