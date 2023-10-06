

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss jobless data for September. The unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 2.1 percent.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's factory orders figures for August. Economists expect orders to rebound 1.8 percent on month, in contrast to the 11.7 percent decrease in July.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are expected to fall 0.8 percent on month in September after easing 1.9 percent in August.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account data are due from France.



At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from the Czech Republic and foreign trade data from Austria are due.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office is scheduled to publish retail sales for August. Sales are forecast to remain flat after rising 0.4 percent.



