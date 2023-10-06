

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 0.6382 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day high of 94.86 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6369 and 94.58, respectively.



The aussie advanced to 1.6527 against the euro, from Thursday's closing value of 1.6556.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.8746 and 1.0694 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8728 and 1.0672, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.65 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX