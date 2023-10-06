EQS-News: Bank of America Securities Europe SA / Key word(s): IPO

Bank of America Securities Europe SA: Exercise of the Greenshoe Option and Post-stabilisation Period Announcement



06.10.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





6 October 2023 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA Exercise of the Greenshoe Option and Post-stabilisation Period Announcement Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 27 September 2023, BofA Securities Europe SA (contact: Victor Dumas Vorzet; telephone: +33187701048) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below has fully exercised the over-allotment/greenshoe option (of up to 4,518,438 shares) on 6 October 2023 in respect of 4,518,438 shares at the offer price of EUR 27.00 per share and that the stabilisation period has been concluded early on 6 October 2023. During the stabilisation period, the Stabilisation Manager did not undertake stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/2016/2014), and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below. Issuer: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA ("SCHOTT Pharma") Description: -Offering of existing ordinary bearer shares with no par value of SCHOTT Pharma

-ISIN: DE000A3ENQ51

-WKN: A3ENQ5

-Ticker: 1SXP Offer size: 30,122,924 shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Stabilisation Manager: BofA Securities Europe SA, 51 rue la Boétie, 75008 Paris Offer price: EUR 27.00 Stabilisation started: 28 September 2023

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



06.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

