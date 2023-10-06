Centamin PLC Announces Notice of Investor and Analyst Event

NOTICE OF INVESTOR AND ANALYST EVENT

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company" of "the Group") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)

Centamin will host a virtual investor and analyst presentation and Q&A session on Thursday, 12 October 2023. The event will start at 14.30 BST (UK time). Martin Horgan, CEO, and Ross Jerrard, CFO, will present the updated life of mine plan for the Company's flagship asset, the Sukari Gold Mine.

EVENT ACCESS

To join the webcast: https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/Centamin/events/e9d8edd6-7536-4e63-810f-a08189c4f89b

Please allow a few minutes to register. A replay of the event and presentation material will be available on the Company's website.

QUESTIONS

Investors are welcome to submit questions prior to the event via the above link or by emailing investor@centaminplc.com.

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin is an established gold producer, with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced over 5 million ounces of gold, and has 6.0Moz in gold Mineral Reserves as of 31 December 2022. Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and has over 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Nubian Shield.

Centamin recognises its responsibility to deliver operational and financial performance and create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship, including but not limited to in 2022, achieving new safety records; commissioning of the largest hybrid solar farm for a gold mine; sustaining a +95% Egyptian workforce; and, a +60% Egyptian supply chain at Sukari.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications

investor@centaminplc.com FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis

+442037271000

centamin@fticonsulting.com

