

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 0.5970 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.5954.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 3-day highs of 88.73 and 1.7660 from yesterday's closing quotes of 88.57 and 1.7674, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 1.75 against the euro.



