

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.3703 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3726.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie edged up to 108.50 and 1.4448 from Thursday's closing quotes of 108.33 and 1.4455, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.34 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen and 1.41 against the euro.



