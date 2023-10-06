Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 5 October 2023 it purchased a total of 285,991 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           155,991     130,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.094     GBP0.947 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.088     GBP0.935 
                                    GBP0.944652 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.09190

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 664,268,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3352       1.092         XDUB      08:34:21      00067250361TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      08:34:21      00067250362TRLO0 
718       1.092         XDUB      08:34:21      00067250363TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      08:34:31      00067250364TRLO0 
3352       1.092         XDUB      08:34:31      00067250365TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      08:38:01      00067250455TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      08:39:51      00067250490TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      08:45:01      00067250542TRLO0 
3352       1.092         XDUB      08:45:01      00067250543TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      09:13:01      00067251092TRLO0 
3352       1.092         XDUB      09:13:01      00067251093TRLO0 
1039       1.090         XDUB      11:13:26      00067253682TRLO0 
719       1.090         XDUB      11:13:26      00067253683TRLO0 
3352       1.090         XDUB      11:13:26      00067253684TRLO0 
2016       1.092         XDUB      12:56:43      00067255766TRLO0 
3352       1.092         XDUB      12:56:43      00067255767TRLO0 
1500       1.092         XDUB      12:56:43      00067255768TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      12:56:43      00067255774TRLO0 
376       1.092         XDUB      12:59:31      00067255796TRLO0 
5005       1.092         XDUB      12:59:31      00067255797TRLO0 
2600       1.092         XDUB      13:00:02      00067255801TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      13:00:02      00067255802TRLO0 
767       1.092         XDUB      13:00:02      00067255803TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      13:01:22      00067255821TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      13:01:42      00067255824TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      13:02:12      00067255834TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      13:03:52      00067255852TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      13:12:52      00067256064TRLO0 
303       1.090         XDUB      13:15:55      00067256141TRLO0 
1974       1.090         XDUB      13:19:32      00067256178TRLO0 
160       1.090         XDUB      13:30:31      00067256378TRLO0 
5        1.090         XDUB      13:30:31      00067256379TRLO0 
673       1.092         XDUB      14:27:10      00067257592TRLO0 
6704       1.092         XDUB      14:27:10      00067257593TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:27:10      00067257594TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:27:10      00067257595TRLO0 
3443       1.092         XDUB      14:27:10      00067257601TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:27:10      00067257602TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:27:10      00067257603TRLO0 
1470       1.092         XDUB      14:27:52      00067257611TRLO0 
3352       1.092         XDUB      14:27:52      00067257612TRLO0 
2146       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258403TRLO0 
788       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258404TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258405TRLO0 
1300       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258406TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258407TRLO0 
6707       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258408TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258409TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258410TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258411TRLO0 
1343       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258412TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258413TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258414TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258415TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:56:55      00067258416TRLO0 
2020       1.092         XDUB      14:56:56      00067258417TRLO0 
5595       1.092         XDUB      14:59:06      00067258475TRLO0 
196       1.092         XDUB      15:17:30      00067259005TRLO0 
1012       1.092         XDUB      15:17:31      00067259006TRLO0 
614       1.092         XDUB      15:17:36      00067259012TRLO0 
88        1.092         XDUB      15:21:55      00067259184TRLO0 
88        1.092         XDUB      15:23:46      00067259250TRLO0 
476       1.094         XDUB      15:29:58      00067259457TRLO0 
326       1.094         XDUB      15:29:58      00067259458TRLO0 
5010       1.094         XDUB      15:29:58      00067259459TRLO0 
5943       1.094         XDUB      15:29:58      00067259460TRLO0 
761       1.094         XDUB      15:30:12      00067259472TRLO0 
2591       1.094         XDUB      15:30:12      00067259473TRLO0 
556       1.094         XDUB      15:30:12      00067259474TRLO0 
3352       1.094         XDUB      15:30:12      00067259475TRLO0 
757       1.088         XDUB      15:45:58      00067260176TRLO0 
4546       1.088         XDUB      15:47:21      00067260205TRLO0 
2500       1.088         XDUB      15:47:21      00067260208TRLO0 
1820       1.088         XDUB      15:47:21      00067260209TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2290       94.40         XLON      08:34:31      00067250366TRLO0 
2290       94.40         XLON      08:34:40      00067250368TRLO0 
2290       94.40         XLON      08:34:40      00067250369TRLO0 
2290       94.40         XLON      08:34:50      00067250372TRLO0 
2290       94.40         XLON      08:34:50      00067250373TRLO0 
2290       94.40         XLON      08:35:00      00067250374TRLO0 
90        94.40         XLON      08:41:20      00067250503TRLO0 
2290       94.40         XLON      08:41:20      00067250504TRLO0 
2290       94.40         XLON      08:41:20      00067250505TRLO0 
2290       94.40         XLON      08:41:20      00067250506TRLO0 
2290       94.40         XLON      08:45:01      00067250544TRLO0 
7450       94.50         XLON      08:50:06      00067250619TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
