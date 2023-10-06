Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 5 October 2023 it purchased a total of 285,991 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 155,991 130,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.094 GBP0.947 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.088 GBP0.935 GBP0.944652 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.09190

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 664,268,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3352 1.092 XDUB 08:34:21 00067250361TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 08:34:21 00067250362TRLO0 718 1.092 XDUB 08:34:21 00067250363TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 08:34:31 00067250364TRLO0 3352 1.092 XDUB 08:34:31 00067250365TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 08:38:01 00067250455TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 08:39:51 00067250490TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 08:45:01 00067250542TRLO0 3352 1.092 XDUB 08:45:01 00067250543TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 09:13:01 00067251092TRLO0 3352 1.092 XDUB 09:13:01 00067251093TRLO0 1039 1.090 XDUB 11:13:26 00067253682TRLO0 719 1.090 XDUB 11:13:26 00067253683TRLO0 3352 1.090 XDUB 11:13:26 00067253684TRLO0 2016 1.092 XDUB 12:56:43 00067255766TRLO0 3352 1.092 XDUB 12:56:43 00067255767TRLO0 1500 1.092 XDUB 12:56:43 00067255768TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 12:56:43 00067255774TRLO0 376 1.092 XDUB 12:59:31 00067255796TRLO0 5005 1.092 XDUB 12:59:31 00067255797TRLO0 2600 1.092 XDUB 13:00:02 00067255801TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 13:00:02 00067255802TRLO0 767 1.092 XDUB 13:00:02 00067255803TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 13:01:22 00067255821TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 13:01:42 00067255824TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 13:02:12 00067255834TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 13:03:52 00067255852TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 13:12:52 00067256064TRLO0 303 1.090 XDUB 13:15:55 00067256141TRLO0 1974 1.090 XDUB 13:19:32 00067256178TRLO0 160 1.090 XDUB 13:30:31 00067256378TRLO0 5 1.090 XDUB 13:30:31 00067256379TRLO0 673 1.092 XDUB 14:27:10 00067257592TRLO0 6704 1.092 XDUB 14:27:10 00067257593TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:27:10 00067257594TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:27:10 00067257595TRLO0 3443 1.092 XDUB 14:27:10 00067257601TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:27:10 00067257602TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:27:10 00067257603TRLO0 1470 1.092 XDUB 14:27:52 00067257611TRLO0 3352 1.092 XDUB 14:27:52 00067257612TRLO0 2146 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258403TRLO0 788 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258404TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258405TRLO0 1300 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258406TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258407TRLO0 6707 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258408TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258409TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258410TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258411TRLO0 1343 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258412TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258413TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258414TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258415TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:56:55 00067258416TRLO0 2020 1.092 XDUB 14:56:56 00067258417TRLO0 5595 1.092 XDUB 14:59:06 00067258475TRLO0 196 1.092 XDUB 15:17:30 00067259005TRLO0 1012 1.092 XDUB 15:17:31 00067259006TRLO0 614 1.092 XDUB 15:17:36 00067259012TRLO0 88 1.092 XDUB 15:21:55 00067259184TRLO0 88 1.092 XDUB 15:23:46 00067259250TRLO0 476 1.094 XDUB 15:29:58 00067259457TRLO0 326 1.094 XDUB 15:29:58 00067259458TRLO0 5010 1.094 XDUB 15:29:58 00067259459TRLO0 5943 1.094 XDUB 15:29:58 00067259460TRLO0 761 1.094 XDUB 15:30:12 00067259472TRLO0 2591 1.094 XDUB 15:30:12 00067259473TRLO0 556 1.094 XDUB 15:30:12 00067259474TRLO0 3352 1.094 XDUB 15:30:12 00067259475TRLO0 757 1.088 XDUB 15:45:58 00067260176TRLO0 4546 1.088 XDUB 15:47:21 00067260205TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 15:47:21 00067260208TRLO0 1820 1.088 XDUB 15:47:21 00067260209TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2290 94.40 XLON 08:34:31 00067250366TRLO0 2290 94.40 XLON 08:34:40 00067250368TRLO0 2290 94.40 XLON 08:34:40 00067250369TRLO0 2290 94.40 XLON 08:34:50 00067250372TRLO0 2290 94.40 XLON 08:34:50 00067250373TRLO0 2290 94.40 XLON 08:35:00 00067250374TRLO0 90 94.40 XLON 08:41:20 00067250503TRLO0 2290 94.40 XLON 08:41:20 00067250504TRLO0 2290 94.40 XLON 08:41:20 00067250505TRLO0 2290 94.40 XLON 08:41:20 00067250506TRLO0 2290 94.40 XLON 08:45:01 00067250544TRLO0 7450 94.50 XLON 08:50:06 00067250619TRLO0

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

6549 94.50 XLON 08:51:06 00067250652TRLO0 9523 94.60 XLON 09:25:16 00067251415TRLO0 1267 94.60 XLON 09:25:16 00067251416TRLO0 354 94.40 XLON 11:13:26 00067253681TRLO0 1086 94.40 XLON 11:13:26 00067253685TRLO0 2000 94.10 XLON 11:13:27 00067253686TRLO0 7253 94.60 XLON 12:56:43 00067255769TRLO0 2290 94.60 XLON 12:56:43 00067255770TRLO0 196 94.60 XLON 12:56:43 00067255771TRLO0 6836 94.60 XLON 12:56:43 00067255772TRLO0 9881 94.60 XLON 12:56:43 00067255773TRLO0 6 94.50 XLON 13:30:31 00067256375TRLO0 1842 94.50 XLON 13:30:31 00067256376TRLO0 2835 94.50 XLON 13:30:31 00067256377TRLO0 43 94.50 XLON 14:27:10 00067257596TRLO0 2290 94.60 XLON 14:27:10 00067257597TRLO0 8 94.60 XLON 14:27:10 00067257598TRLO0 3787 94.60 XLON 14:27:10 00067257599TRLO0 1200 94.60 XLON 14:27:10 00067257600TRLO0 432 94.50 XLON 14:28:11 00067257621TRLO0 1444 94.60 XLON 14:28:11 00067257622TRLO0 407 94.60 XLON 14:28:11 00067257623TRLO0 398 94.50 XLON 14:58:11 00067258447TRLO0 420 94.50 XLON 14:58:54 00067258472TRLO0 2210 94.50 XLON 14:59:13 00067258476TRLO0 406 94.50 XLON 15:01:13 00067258532TRLO0 433 94.50 XLON 15:07:44 00067258732TRLO0 260 94.50 XLON 15:07:44 00067258733TRLO0 5695 94.50 XLON 15:07:44 00067258734TRLO0 229 94.40 XLON 15:07:45 00067258735TRLO0 7 94.40 XLON 15:07:45 00067258736TRLO0 868 94.40 XLON 15:15:03 00067258922TRLO0 2400 94.50 XLON 15:29:58 00067259454TRLO0 10000 94.70 XLON 15:29:58 00067259455TRLO0 4229 94.70 XLON 15:29:58 00067259456TRLO0 1836 93.80 XLON 15:47:21 00067260206TRLO0 4242 93.80 XLON 15:47:21 00067260207TRLO0 4398 93.50 XLON 16:11:51 00067261182TRLO0

