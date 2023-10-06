

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK Plc (GSK) said on Friday that it has agreed to sell 270 million shares in Haleon Plc (HLN) at a price of 328 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of around 885.6 million pounds.



Post transaction, GSK will hold 685 million shares in Haleon, representing approximately 7.4 percent of Haleon.



GSK and Pfizer Inc., which holds a 32 percent stake in Haleon, have each undertaken not to sell any additional shares in Haleon for a period of 60 days following settlement.



On October 5, GSK had announced that it signed a secondary block trade deal with BofA Securities and Citigroup Global Markets Limited, under which BofA and Citi have been appointed to act as the Joint Global Coordinators of the offering.



