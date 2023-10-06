

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved in August to the highest level in nine months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 109.5 in August from 108.2 in July.



Further, this was the highest reading since November last year, when it was 109.6.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation increased somewhat to a 114.3 in August from 114.2 in the previous month.



Data showed that the lagging index climbed to 106.0 from 105.7 in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX