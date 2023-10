LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L), a provider of secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions, Friday said it expects adjusted operating profit for the first half to be slightly ahead of its prior view of breakeven.



For the full-year, the company's outlook for adjusted operating profit remain unchanged at the low 20 million pounds range.



First-half results are scheduled to be reported on December 19.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX