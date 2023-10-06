

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 3-day lows of 156.94 against the euro and 163.01 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 156.64 and 162.74, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen dropped to a 2-day low of 181.29 from Thursday's closing value of 181.02.



The yen edged down to 148.96 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 148.50.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the euro, 165.00 against the franc, 184.00 against the pound and 151.00 against the greenback.



