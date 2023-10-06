DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 267.9289 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17540387 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770

October 06, 2023 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)