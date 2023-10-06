Nordea Bank Abp
BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 5 October 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 4 October 2023.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,557,459,330.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.30 EET on 6 October 2023.
