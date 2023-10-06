London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Creative agency monopo London has crafted a bold, playful identity for the supercharged messaging app Ghost, that evokes a nostalgic, community vibe designed to put its platform on Gen Z's radar.





Designer Ferdaws Alizada says, "We wanted Ghost to feel like it is created and owned by the community that uses the app. Leaning into a digital DIY aesthetic makes it feel like anybody could make a piece of Ghost communications tomorrow, just on their phone or laptop."

Here are some highlights of designing a brand identity that resonates with Gen Z, a new target demographic for most brands, based on the expertise of the Ghost messaging app campaign creators.

"The brand's aesthetic was designed to appeal to the sense of fluidity and flexibility sometimes attributed to Gen Z. We are driven to present the kind of brand that this generation would choose to align themselves with, one that celebrates the uniqueness of identity while remaining passionate about social and environmental issues," explains designer Ferdaws Alizada.

To appeal to this, monopo London took inspiration from creating "mood boards' or decorating a childhood room with posters to express individuality. They used playful, chunky typography, vivid, saturated palettes and collaged visuals to elicit that halcyon feeling of being able to reinvent oneself as desired, at any chosen moment.

The branding intentionally allows for endless improvisation and monopo London created the Ghost character "as a constant muse to riff on," delivering the feeling of exciting accessibility and non-juvenile playfulness.

Ghost founder Cem Kozinoglu believes that this DIY aesthetic is foundational to the app, explaining that "the digital DIY art direction resonated instantly and felt like a platform we could keep building on." He also notes that "everyone can discover their own ways of using Ghost," and the brand visuals reflect that message.

