

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in September after rising slightly in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Friday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.0 percent in September, the same as in August.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 1.9 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons rose to 90,826 in September from 89,881 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, remained stable at 2.2 percent in September.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate also stayed steady at 2.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken