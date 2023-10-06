London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Founded in July 2023, Muay Thai Records is a newly-formed website offering a deep dive into the world of Muay Thai. With a database of over 30,000 fighter records, the site is a haven for fighters, trainers, and fans alike.





Muay Thai has witnessed remarkable growth in the UK and is emerging as one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation. This surge in popularity can be attributed to several factors: the global appeal of MMA, influential combat sports organizations, and the powerful impact of UK-based figures in the combat world.

The growth in popularity is vividly illustrated by the fact that the UK is now home to over 700 dedicated Muay Thai gyms, with an additional 400 MMA gyms now offering Muay Thai classes. It's estimated that over 100,000 individuals regularly train in Muay Thai throughout the UK.

Amidst this buzz, Muay Thai Records launched its website offering a wealth of information for anyone keen on exploring the profiles of seasoned and emerging fighters alike. Aside from the fighter records, Muay Thai Records also offers a Fantasy Pick 'Em game for interactive fan engagement, a hub for Muay Thai news and insightful guides, and a subscription-based support system.

The Muay Thai Records website signifies a leap towards fostering a robust Muay Thai community. By showcasing the dedication of fighters, empowering grassroots initiatives, providing historical documentation, and enhancing transparency in the sport, it opens a new chapter where enthusiasts can engage with Muay Thai on a deeper level, celebrating its rich heritage while propelling its vibrant future.

