

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL), a British oil and gas major, on Friday updated its integrated gas production forecast for the third-quarter of 2023.



For the third-quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings from Integrated Gas business of $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion. Excluding items, earnings from Upstream business are projected to be in the range of $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion.



For the third-quarter, Shell now expects to register integrated gas output of 880 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or kboe/d to 920 kboe/d as against its previous outlook of 870 kboe/d to 930 kboe/d, as announced on July 27.



Shell now forecast upstream production to be in the range of 1,700 kboe/d - 1,800 kboe/d as against its previous expectation of 1,600 kboe/d - 1,800 kboe/d.



