

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production grew for the third straight month in August, though marginally, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in August, slower than the 2.1 percent expansion in the previous month.



Data showed that manufacturing output recovered 1.5 percent in August versus a 1.3 percent drop in July.



Meanwhile, production in extraction and related services dropped 0.4 percent over the month, and mining and quarrying output contracted 4.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined sharply by 8.7 percent in August, well above the 1.5 percent drop in the preceding month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken