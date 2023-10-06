Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Jonathan Lewis, Tim Weller
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Tim Weller - Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
Tim Weller - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2073 Ordinary shares
£0.1664
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-04
13:25 BST
f)
Place of the transaction
WINX