Freitag, 06.10.2023
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032
Tradegate
06.10.23
10:14 Uhr
1,086 Euro
+0,008
+0,76 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
PR Newswire
06.10.2023 | 10:54
Lynk & Co Showcases Four Stellar Models at GIMS Qatar 2023, embodying 'More Than a Car'

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co made an impressive debut at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), and showcased four stellar models. Lynk & Co's exhibition area offered a blend of unique inspirations behind each model, along with a distinctive CO:FFEE area that provided customized beverages tailored to the car models, encapsulating a brand philosophy of "more than a car."


Lynk & Co 01: Premium is Standard

Lynk & Co 01 offers a powerful, safe driving experience for families and urbanites. Its Drive-E 2.0TD T4 Evo engine, built on the CMA platform, delivers 218Ps of power and 325N·m of torque. The car features a HD digital instrument cluster, center stack touch screen, full-spectrum ambient lighting, eco-friendly TPO2 interior panels, and premium seats, ensuring utmost comfort.


Lynk & Co 03+: Racing to The Next Level

Lynk & Co 03+ elevates everyday racing with its exclusive "racing" drive mode and Drive-E 2.0TD T5 Evo Turbo engine, distributing power to all four wheels. The sixth-generation BorgWarner adapts to road conditions. The Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car, using the original chassis and engine, has gained recognition in the 2023 TCR World Tour. Since 2019, Lynk & Co has won five world championships in racing.


Lynk & Co 05: Ultimate is Standard

Lynk & Co 05 caters to the fashion-forward with its stylish European design and urban-inspired elements. It features a modern entertainment system, smart connectivity, and safety features like ABS braking, parking assistant, collision warning, and electronic stability control. With agile handling, powerful acceleration, dynamic driving characteristics, and race-inspired seats, it offers a sporty, comfortable drive.


Lynk & Co 09: Voyage for Legend

Lynk & Co 09, a seven-seat SUV, combines luxury and power with a Drive-E 2.0TD engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. Ideal for families and businesses, it offers luxurious Nappa leather seats, ample legroom, 23 ADAS systems, and Apple CarPlay integration. The SPA integrates luxury hardware with digital features, advancing Lynk & Co towards electrification and smart technologies.


Lynk & Co continues to make its mark in the automotive world, embodying a vision of Personal, Open, and Connected. With nearly 1 million units sold worldwide and upcoming expansion into GCC countries, Lynk & Co is steadily expanding its global footprint and is focused on its future strategy of establishing a strong presence in the global automotive market.

About Lynk & Co

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co. is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

For more information on Lynk & Co, visit www.lynkco.com

Contact:

LynkCo.me@lynkco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240359/image_5028817_21284587.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240356/image_5028817_21285149.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240357/image_5028817_21285946.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240358/image_5028817_21286557.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240360/image_5028817_21286947.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lynk--co-showcases-four-stellar-models-at-gims-qatar-2023-embodying-more-than-a-car-301949362.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
