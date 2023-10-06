

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Friday after data showed Germany's factory orders rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in August, reflecting the robust expansion in demand for computing, electronic and optical products.



Factory orders registered a monthly growth of 3.9 percent, in contrast to the 11.3 percent decrease in July, Destatis reported.



Moreover, the rate was much better than economists' forecast of 1.8 percent growth. Year-on-year, the decline in manufacturing orders slowed to 4.2 percent from 10.1 percent in July, data showed.



The benchmark DAX was up 93 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,164 after declining 0.2 percent on Thursday.



Financials traded higher, with Allianz, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank all trading up more than 1 percent.



Online fashion retailer Zalando jumped 2.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken