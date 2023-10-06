Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
06.10.23
08:02 Uhr
2,060 Euro
+0,025
+1,23 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
06.10.2023 | 11:01
114 Leser
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR shareholding 
06-Oct-2023 / 09:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   8,186 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 5 October 2023 was 240,548 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.9867    8,186 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                80,384 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares 
       transaction   under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 5 October 2023 was 2,361,858 
                shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.9867    80,384 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   3,797 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 5 October 2023 was 111,599 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.9867    3,797 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the  31,504 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction   Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under 
                the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 5 October 2023 was 925,722 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.9867    31,504 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Jo Hartley 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Financial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   12,699 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share 
                Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 5 October 2023 was 373,143 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.9867    12,699 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   5,210 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 5 October 2023 was 153,107 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.9867    5,210 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2023 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
