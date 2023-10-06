Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila"), a leading specialty aviation finance platform, announced today the addition of a new member to its transaction and origination team, Matthew White as Vice President of Originations.

White, who will be based out of the company's Dublin office, will focus on the origination and execution of leasing, sales and trading opportunities for a wide range of aircraft and engine types in collaboration with clients in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

"We are very pleased to welcome Matthew to our team at an exciting time in our accelerating growth journey," says Al Wood, Aquila Air Capital's Chief Executive Officer. "With over a decade of experience, specializing in aircraft and engine leasing across a large and diverse portfolio of aviation assets, Matthew's background is a perfect fit for our fast-growing platform."

White joins Aquila from AerSale Aviation Limited, where he spent 11 years, serving most recently as Vice President Leasing Trading and previously as Senior Director Engine Trading. Prior to that, he was Sales Lease Placement Executive at ORIX Corporation. He started his aviation career at Jetbird.

"I am delighted and excited to join Aquila and I am looking forward to working with the wider Aquila team to continue to expand the current leasing and trading platform," says Matthew White, Aquila Air Capital's Vice President of Originations.

About Aquila Air Capital

Founded in 2021, Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila") is a specialty finance platform focused on providing aviation asset financing, as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft and engines. Led by a management team with decades of experience in the aerospace and aviation industries, Aquila is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. www.AquilaAirCapital.com

