Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.563 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23871362 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 276325 EQS News ID: 1743035 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 06, 2023 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)