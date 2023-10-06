

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German arms maker, said on Friday that it has received an order for 155mm artillery ammunition following a second call-off under an existing framework order with the German Government.



The order is worth a figure in the lower three-digit million-euro range. The delivery is scheduled to take place in 2024.



The company said that it has contracted with a Dusseldorf-based tech group to supply the Ukrainian armed forces with tens of thousands of L15 rounds as well as conventional 155mm Assegai shells for the German military.



The recently concluded framework agreement for 155mm artillery ammunition runs until 2029 and represents gross potential order volume of around 1.2 billion euros. Under the latest framework agreement, the tried-and-tested Assegai ammunition family will now be entering service with the Bundeswehr.



The war in Ukraine has compelled the armed forces of numerous countries to replenish their ammunition stocks.



