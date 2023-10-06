DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJD LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2023 / 10:47 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2217.4013 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 172386696 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 276415 EQS News ID: 1743215 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 06, 2023 04:48 ET (08:48 GMT)