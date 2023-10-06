

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Swedish commercial vehicle major AB Volvo (VOLVY.PK) and French auto major Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced Friday that they are forming a new company to manage the development of an all-new generation of electrified vans. CMA CGM Group will enter the joint venture subsequently with an investment.



The companies said they join forces to address the growing needs of decarbonized and efficient logistics.



Renault and Volvo signed binding agreements to launch a new company where they will initially hold respective 50-50 equity stakes. They plan to invest 300 million euros each over the course of the next three years.



Further, CMA CGM signed a non-binding letter of intent with Renault and Volvo to join the new company, investing 120 million euros through PULSE, its Energy Fund for accelerating the decarbonization of transport and logistics sectors.



The joint venture is scheduled to start operations in early 2024" subject to the completion of all regulatory approval processes. The subsequent entry of CMA CGM in the company is equally subject to the completion of regulatory approval process.



It would be operated under its own corporate identity and will be based in France. The companies said the vehicles will be built on a new fully electric LCV skateboard platform.



The new joint venture will introduce an all-new family of fully electric and software defined vehicles. The production is planned to start in 2026.



Meanwhile, Volvo Group and Renault Group said they will remain competitors in all other areas.



In Sweden, Volvo shares were trading at SEK 224.30, up 0.65 percent. In Paris, Renault shares were trading at 35.09 euros, up 0.06 percent.



