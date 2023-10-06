DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MILL LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2023 / 10:56 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.4949 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3791646 CODE: MILL LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MILL LN Sequence No.: 276456 EQS News ID: 1743299 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 06, 2023 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)