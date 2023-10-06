DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12543695 CODE: EBUY LN ISIN: LU2023678878

October 06, 2023 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)