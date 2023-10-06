DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (PABS LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2023 / 10:56 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.6483 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54260884 CODE: PABS LN ISIN: LU2198883501 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198883501 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABS LN Sequence No.: 276486 EQS News ID: 1743359 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 06, 2023 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)