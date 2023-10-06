

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased in August after rebounding in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The retail sales value dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, reversing the 0.4 percent rise in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected sales to remain flat during the month.



The value of sales of non-food items decreased by 0.2 percent over the month, and sales of food goods dropped by 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.4 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July.



Online sales were 1.4 percent higher in August compared to last year, following a 2.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the volume of retail sales fell 0.5 percent monthly versus a 0.3 percent drop in July.



