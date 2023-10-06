Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023

WKN: 570796 | ISIN: NO0003096208 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1L
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2023 | 08:06
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q3 2023

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q3 2023 was 53,900 GWT, excluding volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes per region/company (in 1,000 GWT):

Lerøy Aurora: 16.5

Lerøy Midt: 22.4

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 14.9 (of which 7.1 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes (Lerøy Havfisk) was 14,400 tonnes for Q3 2023 of which 3,500 tonnes of cod.

The complete Q3 2023 report will be released on 15 November 2023 at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company's CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.