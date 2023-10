Trading in Wyld Networks AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is October, 9, 2023. Short name: WYLD BTU ISIN code: SE0020847952 Orderbook ID: 303118 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550