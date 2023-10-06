

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were marginally higher on Friday, Treasury yields steadied, and the dollar ticked higher as investors braced for the key crucial September U.S. jobs report, which is likely to show a slowdown in hiring.



Spot gold was little changed with a positive bias at $1,820.67 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,833.95.



The U.S. jobs report due out later in the day as well as next week's inflation data may provide additional clues as to the path forward for Federal Reserve interest rates.



U.S. employment is expected to climb by 170,000 jobs in September after an increase of 187,000 jobs in August.



The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 3.7 percent from 3.8 percent.



San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly told the Economic Club of New York that the Fed may hold interest rates steady if inflation and the jobs market continue to cool.



Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast that all eyes right now are on getting inflation down toward the 2 percent inflation goal and at the same time averting a recession.



International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that she sees increased chances of a 'soft landing' for the global economy, despite high interest rates.



